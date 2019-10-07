Following the conclusion of WWE's Hell In a Cell pay-per-view last night, fans were extremely upset with the result in the main event match between Seth Rollins and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt for the WWE Universal Championship.

As noted, Rollins retained the title following the referee stopping the match after the champion used a sledgehammer to bash Wyatt in the head while he was buried under debris in the middle of the ring.

The pay-per-view went off the air with Wyatt heading to the back, as his laugh echoed out across the arena. As noted earlier at this link, fans had been booing as the finish of the show saw Rollins deliver more than a dozen Stomps and superkicks to Wyatt.

In reaction to the event, Wyatt himself took to Twitter to address the result and the fans fury but wasn't too sympathetic to many calling for refunds and chanting "AEW" inside the arena after the match concluded.

While the finish led many to believe that the match ended in a DQ, the official idea is that the match ended due to referee stoppage.

While the finish led many to believe that the match ended in a DQ, the official idea is that the match ended due to referee stoppage.

