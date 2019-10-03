AEW World Champion Chris Jericho spoke with Complex Sports during his press run through New York earlier today.

AEW Dynamite made its premiere on TNT last night and ended up drawing 1.409 million viewers to NXT's 891,000 viewers. During the interview (which was done before the official TV ratings were out) Jericho shared his thoughts on the ratings battle between AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT.

When asked about the "war" between the two promotions, Jericho pointed the finger at WWE, but ultimately feels like AEW is in competition with itself.

"[WWE] started this," Jericho said. "Everything that they've done has been reactionary to us. We're not in a war with anybody besides ourselves ... all that matters is our show.

"They kinda started this war, and the very first night they got destroyed. Big deal, it's our first debut, but they have to come back and say, 'It's a marathon and not a one-night sprint.' Who's ever said it's a one-night sprint? It's not a war for us. Now, we're placed in one, and we're gonna kick ass."

Chris Jericho is scheduled to defend his title against Cody at AEW Full Gear on November 9 in Baltimore. You can check out Jericho's comments in the clip below.