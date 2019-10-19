Earlier this week, Marko Stunt found out only two hours before AEW Dynamite that he would be making his national TV debut.

While getting ready for the match, Luchasaurus sustained a hamstring injury that would get him pulled the the AEW Tag Team Tournament Match alongside Jungle Boy. The two were scheduled to face Pentagon Jr. and Fenix. Stunt would be added to the bout, but the duo would lose against Pentagon and Fenix.

After the match, Stunt received criticism about his smaller stature, but AEW World Champion Chris Jericho backed Stunt, noting Rey Mysterio and himself did just fine in the wrestling business.

"Laughing at people complaining that @MarkoStunt is too small & a 'disgrace to pro wrestling!'" Jericho wrote. "Funny thing is I thought the same thing about @reymysterio the first time I met him in 93. I also saw @TheUltimoDragon get REAMED out by his boss when he first brought Rey to Japan in 95.

"Dean Malenko got laughed out of WCW locker room when he stood up for Rey before their first match in Aug 96. Both men were congratulated afterwards after people saw Rey work. Times have changed & Marko IS small. But most of the workers on the roster are smaller in 2019 then the 90s.

"Bottom line: Over is over & Marko did a good job of getting over on Wednesday. Whether he ends up a World Champion like Rey did remains to be seen...but I'd rather watch him than a 6'8" muscle head who can't move. I was once told I was 'too small' to be a wrestler too...& I did ok!"

