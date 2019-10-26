As reported earlier, AEW has signed former English boxing Olympian, Anthony Ogogo.

Cody Rhodes was the one who made the announcement while at today's Southside 9th Anniversary event in the UK.

Tonight on social media, Rhodes commented more on the new AEW signing. He called Ogogo AEW's first developmental project as a company.

His full tweet was, "I'm thrilled about this signing. Anthony will be our first developmental project as a company. For those who followed his boxing career and saw his Olympic acumen, you'll be happy to see he's now applying that passion and work-ethic to pro-wrestling training. Welcome, Anthony!"

As it was mentioned before, Ogogo won a bronze media at the 2012 London Olympics and retired from boxing in 2016.

Below is Cody's comment: