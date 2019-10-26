WWE After the Bell will premiere this Wednesday, October 30, hosted by Corey Graves, and will feature Triple H, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, and WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley.

The above video, featuring McKenzie Mitchell, revealed all of the guests, but Graves put out his own video hyping his upcoming podcast. Graves threw out some teases including asking Rollings about being "not cool" and more about Kenny Omega.

"I just got home from SmackDown, saw the announcement from WWE Now about the guest list for the first-ever After the Bell," Graves began. "I appreciate the love, and no offense, but McKenzie and your teleprompter, that ain't it, okay? This isn't about being edgy, this is about being honest, alright? I don't know what to expect, but I can guarantee what it won't be. Maybe I'm gonna about Cesaro and how he should be in the main event of everything. Maybe we'll talk about Lana and 'Lashington Steel' on Monday Night RAW.

"I got Triple H on the show. I'm gonna get the answers that you journalists can't get on your quarterly conference call. Maybe I'll talk to Seth Rollins about being 'not cool.' Maybe I'll ask him about 'KO.' And I don't mean Kevin Owens. I got Bayley. I got 'Nature Boy' Ric Flair. Wherever you get your podcasts go subscribe to WWE After the Bell right now. We're going to change from within, alright? And if I'm going out, I'm going out on my sword."