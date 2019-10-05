Cain Velasquez making his WWE debut at last night's SmackDown FOX premiere during a brawl with Brock Lesnar has certainly made news across mainstream media - including the world of Mixed Martial Arts.

Velasquez, who previously defeated Lesnar for the UFC Heavyweight Title back in 2010, is making a transition from MMA to pro wrestling - which has caught the eye of none other than MMA star Daniel Cormier.

The former UFC Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight Champion tuned in to last night's SmackDown event to witness Velasquez enter the ring alongside Rey Mysterio and get into a brawl with Lesnar.

Cormier's reaction, which was posted on his Instagram story (Note: NSFW), was certainly one containing much excitement.

"F—k yeah, baby," screamed Cormier. "Beat his f—king ass again. Oh my goodness.

"This is crazy. This is so crazy. That didn't take long. Go back, Brock. Go get some. Go get you some of that, Brock."

Following the brawl, a match has now been set up between the two which will take place at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 31, according to F4WOnline.

It should be noted that Cormier has history with Lesnar, following this year's WrestleMania when Lesnar dropped the WWE Universal title to Seth Rollins in the opening bout in just over two minutes, Cormier took to Twitter to make comment.

"Ha, Brock got beat up," Cormier posted on Twitter.

Earlier this year, Cormier joked with Triple H about coming to WWE to finally get his fight with Brock Lesnar. Lesnar vs. Cormier had been rumored for UFC this summer, but plans were nixed when Lesnar retired from MMA.

"I was hoping to fight Brock Lesnar, but he didn't," Cormier said in a video interview. "These guys [WWE] took him from me. Maybe I'll follow him over there."

"It's not too late," Triple H responded.

"Yeah, we can do it in WWE," Cormier said.