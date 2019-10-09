Tonight's AEW Dynamite is coming from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts.
Before the show got started Kip Sabian defeated Peter Avalon and Sonny Kiss in a dark match that is scheduled to stream on next Tuesday's AEW Dark (this week's show here). Fans in attendance are reporting Sabian may have sustained a finger/hand injury during the match.
It was announced the dark matches for later tonight will be: Joey Janela vs. Kenny Omega (Unsanctioned Lights Out Match), and an eight-man tag match. We'll have those results later tonight.
AEW.... AEW.... AEW.... AEW.... ????????#AEW #AEWDynamite #boston pic.twitter.com/tPs8JSNZcV— Hanson Wong (@AnchangWong) October 9, 2019
Match #1 Peter Avalon vs Kip Sabian vs Sonny Kiss#AEWDark #AEWDynamite #AEWBoston pic.twitter.com/wxLeDxkIAQ— Justin McKellar (@ennocense222) October 9, 2019
Kip Sabian pins Avalon in 6 min to wins the triple threat. Sabian seemed to have injured his finger on a dive seriously and finished the match.— RedLeafRetrocast (@BowlingJD) October 9, 2019
