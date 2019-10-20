As previously noted, AEW's Joey Janela has had past run-ins with each member of the former WWE tag team, Enzo Amore and Big Cass, with the most recent altercation ending in Cass' removal from a WrestlePro event in an ambulance. Janela has spoken out about what transpired that night, but Enzo is now calling him out via Twitter for the way he's using the incident to gain "notoriety and attention".

"I addressed the drunk fantasy portrayal of an atercation already, no one laid a hand on anyone," Enzo wrote. "We saw the tape, but when you speak about a man who's currently in a rehab in an effort to gain more views, notoriety, & attention. You have 0 class or credibility. I'm disgusted."

One of Janela's recent interviews with Wrestlers On The Road Ordering Room Service included a recap of what happened to Big Cass during the WrestlePro event last month.

"I went outside for a smoke and I had said 'Hello' to the dude earlier and he was like, 'Hey, what's up?' I go out for a smoke and he corners me and then smacks me in the head," Janela said of Cass. "It wasn't like a hard smack but it just caught me off guard. I'm like, 'What the f*ck is going on here?' Then he starts chasing me, 'Joey, I'm' coming to kill you!' The dude starts chasing me and it's in the Rahway (NJ) Rec Center. So it looks like an episode of Tom & Jerry where Big Cass is chasing me around the locker room going, 'I'm going to shoot you! I'm going to kill you!'"

Earlier this June, Janela and Amore were involved in an altercation of their own outside of a Blink 182 concert in New Jersey. Part of the fight was captured on video and it stemmed from Janela calling out Amore previously on Twitter.

"A couple of weeks ago I met up with Enzo Amore for the first time since [our fight]," Janela said. "So I see him outside and I'm thinking there might be a little bit of an issue. But he walks right up and gives me a big hug and says, 'We're sober this time kid?' And I'm like, 'Yeah.' He's like, 'We really got 'em. Let's make some money.' I'm like no, I was drunk and I really tried to fight you."