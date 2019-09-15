Last night, WrestlePro held an event at the Rahway Rec Center in New Jersey to say goodbye to owner, Pat Buck, who wrestled his final match with the promotion as he's now working for WWE as a producer. Big Cass (aka CazXL) was a surprise for the event as part of a battle royal, but was acting "aggressive and erratic" backstage during the show, according to a report by PWInsider.

Back in July, Joey Janela and Enzo had an altercation at a Blink-182 concert and Cass apparently had issues with that last night. Cass threatened Janela backstage, possibly getting into a physical confrontation, although, the latter part wasn't one-hundred percent confirmed. The two were in the same locker room the night before without issue.

Multiple people attempted to diffuse the situation, but apparently later on Cass insinuated that he was going to beat people up after thinking someone stole his sweater. Buck was reportedly put in the middle of this part of the night, as he was spit on, and backed into a wall by Cass. Buck ended up punching Cass, knocking him to the ground with that single blow.

Due to the event going on, plenty of police were nearby with the police station right next to the venue. Cass was taken out of the building, police reportedly searched his car, and at that time Cass began yelling things that caused concern enough to get an ambulance to transport him to a hospital.

Cass had noted in interviews from August his battle with alcohol and depression. The former WWE Superstar was released from WWE in 2018 and had a seizure in December of that same year at a House of Hardcore event.