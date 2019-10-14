In early July Enzo Amore and Joey Janela were involved in a real-life fight outside of a concert. Part of the fight was captured on video and it stemmed from Janela calling out Amore previously on Twitter.

Janela happened to run into Amore recently which was their first meeting since the fight. He talked about what Amore told him on Wrestlers On The Road Ordering Room Service on the Behind the Elite YouTube channel.

"A couple of weeks ago I met up with Enzo Amore for the first time since [our fight]," Janela said. "So I see him outside and I'm thinking there might be a little bit of an issue. But he walks right up and gives me a big hug and says, 'we're sober this time kid?'

"And I'm like, 'yeah.'

"He's like, 'we really got 'em. Let's make some money.'

"I'm like no, I was drunk and I really tried to fight you."

Janela then told the story of how the fight came to be as he was at a Blink 182 concert and thought that Enzo would likely be there. Janela said, 'If he's here then I'm gonna fight him' and sure enough, he found out Enzo was there because he posted it on Instagram.

"As I'm walking out there's a guy in a fedora and what looks like a potato sack on it. I go, 'holy sh*t he's right there.' So I run up and punch him in the chest and go, 'Hey I'm Joey Janela. Wanna fight?' He was real caught off-guard and so he throws up his hands and we do some kind of Three Stooges-punch-each-other type of thing," recalled Janela. "I punch him in the arm and he punches me in the face. Then his friend started filming and that's when the video came out.

"I look like a b*tch but it is what it is…And then two months later he comes up to me and says, 'We got 'em!'

