WWE NXT Superstar Finn Balor has added another tattoo to his collection.

As seen below, Balor took to Twitter this week and revealed that he has a wacky looking dinosaur on his right elbow.

Balor captioned the photos and wrote, "Raaaaaaawr"

This new ink comes after Balor had more work done during his recent vacation time away from WWE. The new left hand tattoo was visible when Balor returned to WWE TV on the October 2 NXT episode. The piece features an astronaut staring at a distant moon.

You can see the new dinosaur ink below and for those who missed it, you can also see shots of the hand tattoo below.

In other news on Balor, he returned to the ring at Thursday's NXT live event in Portland, Oregon. He defeated Kassius Ohno in a quick match after Ohno defeated Isaiah Scott and issued an open challenge.

Balor is scheduled to work the rest of the NXT Road Trip live events this weekend in Seattle, Vancouver, and Kelowna. It looks like WWE may have added Balor to the weekend events to make up for top stars not being there. Our correspondent noted that many fans at Thursday's Portland were not happy over some names like NXT Champion Adam Cole, Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, The Velveteen Dream, and Io Shirai being off the card. You can read our recap from the Portland show by clicking here.

As noted, a promo aired on this week's NXT TV episode with Balor delivering a cryptic warning ahead of his appearance on next Wednesday's show. You can see that promo and the recap at this link.

Below are Balor's related tattoo tweets and shots from last night's ring return:

#NXTPortland you did not disappoint. Fantastic night of wrestling, can't wait for the next show! pic.twitter.com/k7O2AXkfWj — Zen (@ProducerZen) October 18, 2019

I'm seriously going to cry. I wanted to see 2 in particular and look what the match is #nxtportland pic.twitter.com/UTxBJFmDFp — Dana #I'mTeamAEW ? (@KryceksAngel) October 18, 2019