Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair will be appearing on Monday Night RAW on October 28th, which is the go-home show for WWE Crown Jewel. At Crown Jewel, Hogan will captain a team to face a team led by Flair.

Team Hogan currently consists of WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, Rusev, Ricochet and two other members to be announced. As previously reported, Rollins is expected to be removed from the match as he will be defending his title against Bray Wyatt on the same show. Team Flair consists of Randy Orton, King Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and one other member to be announced.

The last time Hogan and Flair appeared on RAW earlier this month led to over 500,000 fans tuning into the segment, however they tuned out right after the segment was over. The segment helped RAW score 2.571 million viewers, the most viewers for the show since the post-SummerSlam episode on August 12th, which drew 2.729 million viewers.

You can view the updated WWE Crown Jewel card here. The event takes place on Thursday, October 31, from the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event will air live on the WWE Network at 1pm ET, with the Kickoff pre-show starting at 12pm ET. We will have live coverage of the event here at Wrestling Inc.