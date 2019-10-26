AEW star Jake Hager took to Twitter to comment about his fight last night against Anthony Garrett at Bellator 231. As reported earlier, Hager hit two low blows in succession then the match was stopped at the 1:56 mark of the first round.

Hager tweeted, "Say what you will about last night, but I call BS - guy would actually need a pair of balls for me to hurt 'em. He was scared and didn't want to fight. Honestly, this is all just NUTS. @BellatorMMA."

As was noted before, fellow Inner Circle Members Sammy Guevara, Santana and Ortiz were in attendance to watch the fight.

