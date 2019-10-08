Last Thursday, Jeff Hardy was arrested in Moore County, North Carolina for another DWI. This comes after Hardy was arrested for public intoxication and impairment in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina back in mid-July.

According to PWInsider.com, Hardy is expected to appear in court on Thursday, November 7th for the DWI charges. He also had his license revoked for at least 30 days pending his hearing.

Just as WWE did back in July, they released the following statement regarding Hardy's status:

"Jeff Hardy is responsible for his own personal actions."

Hardy has been out of action since April due to a leg injury. He suffered a right knee injury at the April 20th WWE live event in Madison, Wisconsin when The Hardys defeated The Usos. He is expected to appear at the November 3rd Ringside Fest event in New York.