Earlier this week, AEW had a panel at the New York Comic Con featuring: AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Jungle Boy, Nyla Rose, Awesome Kong and Brandi Rhodes. At that event Jon Moxley was involved with press roundtable and talked about WWE vs. AEW, WWE potentially changing up its "stupid" schedule, and everyone in wrestling benefiting with a viable alternative being around.

"I think everybody is going to start doing better right now," Moxley said. "We're seeing wrestlers get more money from WWE because they're trying to lock everybody down, which is great. It should have been like that all along!"

With AEW having a trimmed down scheduled compared to WWE, more wrestlers may consider jumping ship. With that possibility being out there, Moxley noted even wrestlers in Japan, still under contract, are getting raises just so that doesn't happen to those promotions.

"I think [WWE is] gonna start reducing their schedule, too," Moxley continued. "Which is good because their schedule is stupid. It makes no sense. So, I think you're going to see a better quality of life for guys in the competition, so to speak, just because of the existence of AEW. There are guys in Japan that I know who are getting raises, that are under contract, don't even want to come here, but just as a sign of good faith for literally the entire industry all over the world benefiting from the fact that now there's a viable alternative. Once we hit ten o'clock and we got two hours in the can the other night and we're like, 'We did it! High five!' Now we got the ratings out, there is a viable alternative. This is real, this actually happened."

Moxley also noted that he watches RAW and is actually enjoying it now because he says, as a fan, it's entertaining to see WWE react to AEW.

"It's great for everybody, and I don't say this to try and do some corporate speak—like that passive-aggressive ass WWE statement—ultimately, the fans benefit. They get to see these guys all across the board from the indies get hyped up, everybody is passionate and more excited. The other night I was watching RAW with my wife and was like, 'This is fun!' We were watching them react. Oh, now they brought pyro back. They brought in Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair. Watching them try to make moves. The fan part of me is like, 'This is so much fun!'"

You can check out Moxley's full comments in the video below.

