Last week at the New York Comic Con, AEW had a panel featuring a number of its stars including: AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Nyla Rose, Jungle Boy Awesome Kong and Brandi Rhodes. At that event, Moxley spoke to Kyle Stevens of Still Real To Us about attempting to make WWE scripts work.

When it came to WWE scripts that were so over-the-top, Moxley knew in WWE's PG world the action would not live up to the promos and he wasn't into lying to the fans.

"I had to do that for years, when I had to do these stupid scripts," Moxley said. "I'd have to say stuff like, 'I'm going to eviscerate your skull at Hell In A Cell!' It's like, 'No, I'm not. I know I'm not. I know that there's not going to be any blood. I'm lying. I'm lying to the fans. I'm selling this violence that's just not going to happen.'"

Now in AEW, Moxley said the need for writers isn't there thanks to a lot of the talent already well aware of what they should be doing.

"We don't need writers or producers, or anything like that. We know what we are doing. You've got myself, Jericho, Kenny, Cody, The Bucks, PAC, and Spears. We're all at the top. If we wanted to be in WWE right now, we could, and make huge money. Any one of us. We're all actively choosing to do this, instead."

Moxley noted he's given more bullet points when it comes to not only promos, but matches, as well.

"I was told, 'Do whatever you want to do,'" Moxley recalled for his non-sanctioned match against Joey Janela at AEW Fyter Fest. "I said, 'We need thumbtacks, and barbed wire. That's all. PG-13. Not the death match.' And [AEW President Tony Khan] was like, 'Cool. Sure.' But, if I would have been like, 'I also want a flaming brick, and I want a monster truck that shoots missiles.' Basically, anything that I would have asked for—save for a chainsaw—they would have probably given it to me."

After dealing with a serious case of MRSA in his elbow during his NJPW G1 Climax venture in August, Moxley vs. Kenny Omega has to be pushed back until AEW Full Gear on November 9 in Baltimore. During this time, Omega has had plenty to say about Moxley not making their match, believing Moxley didn't take it seriously. Moxley on the other hand has been vocally quietly, although he did take out Omega during last week's AEW Dynamite main event, putting Omega through a glass table.

"When I didn't make it to the fight in Chicago; where I come from, if you don't show up to the fight, you forfeit the ability to talk s---," Moxley admitted. "Alright, so I gotta sit back and let everybody run their mouths. Call me damaged goods. Say whatever you want about me not being at All Out. Okay, that is until I see you again. I'm going to slap you in your f---ing mouth, and then I'm going to drill your head into a table. I'm going to leave you laying, and I'm going to put you in a hospital. Then, maybe I'll talk a little crap about you now, and you'll see how it feels."