During an interview with Lucha Libre AAA's Hugo Savinovich, Kenny Omega revealed that he will be bringing the AAA Mega Championship. As it was noted, Omega won the title last night at AAA Heroes Inmortales XIII from Fenix.

"I've always been a man who said to make history everywhere I go," Omega said. "I never said it would be easy. Does it look like it was easy? Fenix, you're still one of the best, I'm just better. You were a great champion, but I will be better. That title, Mega Championship, you might see it back in Mexico, but you will, I promise you, you will see it in AEW."

Back in February, AEW and AAA formed a working partnership.

The whole interview can be watched in the above video.

