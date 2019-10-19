WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle spoke with Rob Crowther IV of ThePopBreak.com at this year's New Jersey Horror Con.

Angle wrestled final match at WrestleMania 35, signed a new five-year contract with WWE, and is now working full-time as a producer. Angle was asked about how the transition was going from wrestler to behind-the-scenes, and he called it a "little difficult."

"Right now it's a little hard to watch," Angle said. "I mean when you make the transition from wrestling to retirement, you still want to be out there. So it's a little difficult, but I've been handling it pretty well. It keeps me busy."

Angle's send-off match was in a losing effort against Baron Corbin, who Angle says has a bright future and is apparently well-liked by Vince McMahon.

"Baron's a good kid," Angle responded. "I think he's gonna have a great future. He's obviously King of the Ring now. I always knew he was would be really good, and I know Vince McMahon really likes him a lot. And I'm happy to see him having the success that he's been having."

When it comes to newer wrestlers getting into the business, the WWE Hall of Famer noted that learning how to bump and sell properly is one of the best ways to have a successful career.

"Learn how to bump properly and learn how to sell," Angle said. "Those two things will give you a lot of success and they will help you make money, and help make the business money. If you sell really well, you're going to be a great wrestler."