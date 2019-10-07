Impact Wrestling announced Kylie Rae will be at Impact All Glory on October 19 in Merrionette Park, Illinois. An opponent is yet to be announced.

The event will stream on Impact's Twitch channel and feature wrestlers from promotions like Ohio Valley Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Warrior Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Revolver, and others.

In early September, AEW released Rae, who had been away from pro wrestling months prior. During that time her Twitter was also deleted. It was reported that she was out for a medical issue.

Later that month, Rae made a surprise return to the ring at Freelance Wrestling / Freelance Underground's Game of Genders, taking on and defeating Isaias Velasquez.