- The above video is the latest from the Bella Twins YouTube channel. In the video, Artem gives Birdie some dance lessons.

- Liv Morgan is feeling left out from the WWE Draft. Morgan tweeted tonight, "Who gets to have me?"

After Morgan's tweet, Natalya asked if Liv Morgan could be on RAW. She tweeted, "Can we have @YaOnlyLivvOnce on #Raw?!! Please and THX."

- Mike Bennett clarified to a fan tonight that he does like being on WWE 205 Live. Mike Bennett wrote, "Huh? I love @WWE205Live" after the fan asked him if he thought it was bad being on 205 Live long term.