Tonight New Japan Pro Wrestling has commented on Typhoon Hagibis and King of Pro Wrestling.

NJPW tweeted, "In the wake of Typhoon Hagibis, thoughts of everyone at New Japan Pro-Wrestling are with those affected. We hope everyone remains safe, and can recover as soon as possible. King of Pro Wrestling on October 14 in Ryogoku Sumo Hall will proceed as planned."

NJPW postponed an autograph session with Juice Robinson at the NJPW Tokon Shop because of the typhoon. The new date is October 19.

According to CBS News, Japan's chief government spokesman, Yoshihide Suga told The Associated Press that on Saturday the storm killed at least seven people and fifteen others are missing. Typhoon Hagibis has been called Japan's worst typhoon in six decades.