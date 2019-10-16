- The above video is about NJPW's new app, NPW Collection. The new app will let fans collect cards and keep up with the latest NJPW news. Fans can pre-register for the app by clicking here. The app is available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

- NJPW has just announced that the NJPW Tokon SHOP in Suidobashi will be closing and reopening to a bigger location nearby.

The old store will be closing on November 4 and before that, they will be holding a "closing-down event." The new store will open on November 10. NJPW will be announcing more details at a later date.

- On Monday, Lance Archer was Jon Moxley's replacement after Moxley was stripped of the IWGP US Championship because he couldn't make it to NJPW King of Pro Wrestling. Archer defeated Juice Robinson to become the IWGP US Champion.

Lance Archer tweeted tonight, "19+ yrs in wrestling. 3 major companies. (TNA, WWE, NJPW) 8+ yrs with @njpw1972and on Oct 14th, 2019 I was put in a unique position when an opportunity arose and won my first major singles title and became the 7th IWGP United States Champion! NEVER GIVE UP ON YOUR DREAM! KMSSL."