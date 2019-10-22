Former Impact Knockout ODB has been in the food truck business for a couple of years and her truck made a stop at Starrcast in Chicago. Her appearance there then turned into an appearance at AEW's All Out and ODB discussed that when she spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast.

"I always believe that everything happens for a reason and that was the end of the first ODB meet and greet," ODB said of her truck's final stop at Starrcast. "I did awesome as it was my best sales. I like it to where the wrestling fans can see me all over social media with the food truck, but then they go nuts when they finally see it in person. It was literally a meet and greet the whole weekend at Starrcast. I was open from noon to midnight and I loved it. Then having a few drinks outside and hanging out, you can't go wrong with that."

ODB then took part in the Casino Battle Royale at All Out and she admitted that her appearance had been in the works for a while.

"We talked about other stuff before and about bringing the food truck to other shows. It worked perfectly with me already being there and having the Battle Royale. A lot of people think I don't wanna wrestle anymore. I've never said that, I've just been focused on the food truck. My outfit still fits me and I can still go. So why not," asked ODB who added it was nice to be back on the big stage as it had been five years since TNA. People just assumed that she would only be selling food there so they were surprised when she stepped in the ring.

"It was a hell of a reaction and I wanna thank those fans for still remembering my ass. That's what it's all about. I would love to have one more big match in AEW as it looks like the place to be. I would love to do that."

The Battle Royale featured many newer female wrestlers while some old-timers like ODB. She talked about who she was most excited to share the ring with.

"A lot of the girls I had never even met before. I had never been in the ring with Jazz before so that was cool. So, it was me, her, Nyla and Kong with that faceoff. I was like, 'Now this is a moment.' I think us four could put on one hell of a show," stated ODB before talking more about Nyla Rose who won the Battle Royale.

"She's an awesome person outside the ring, very respectful. I'm really glad she's getting this opportunity and she's taking it. She's a big girl but she's using it good and there's not a lot of us out there. This is a big opportunity for her and she's rolling with it."

Despite transitioning to the food truck business, ODB states that she's not yet done competing in the ring when asked what her goals are.

"I would just love another run. That would be very cool and I miss the whole wrestling part. I don't have to be wrestling every week; I don't need to be doing that. But I miss being backstage with the boys, being on the road and I miss the fans," said ODB. "Being out there in front of 14,000 people at the Sears Center – that was pretty badass. I'm still young and still can go, so why not another ODB run somewhere?"

Not many women wrestlers are still competing in their 40s but ODB says she is physically holding up just fine.

"I'm proud I'm 41 years old and I'm proud of that. I love my 40s. I really didn't do anything stupid in the ring, that's the best part [laughs]. I grabbed my boob, drank out of a flask. I feel sorry for some of these kids doing all of this crazy sh*t. They aren't gonna be walking when they're 41. I'm actually very happy so I'm good to go," said ODB.

ODB has launched an IndieGoGo campaign where you can help replace her Meat & Greet food truck, which burned down recently, with a brand new Meat & Greet 2 truck! For more info and to make a donation please click here.

ODB's full interview with Wrestling Inc aired as part of today's episode of our WINCLY podcast. It can be heard via the embedded audio player at the bottom of this post. Featuring ODB discussing her Meat & Greet food truck burning down, frustrations with the lack of investigation into it, her AEW All Out appearance, working with Jazz and Nyla Rose, AEW beating NXT in the ratings, WWE's booking of Eric Young and more. You can check out past episodes of the WINCLY here. Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. Audio on iTunes or Google Play. Listen to the show via Spotify here or through TuneIn here.