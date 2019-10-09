For the past few years Roman Reigns has been the face of WWE as he headlined four straight WrestleManias. But since his luekemia diagnosis and return to action, The Big Dog has taken a backseat as he hasn't been involved in the heavyweight title picture.

In his absence Seth Rollins has stepped up and become one of WWE's top stars. But Reigns believes his Shield counterpart is the top star today and has crowned Rollins as the face of WWE.

Reigns talked more about Rollins' rise in an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated.

"There is a lot to being the face of WWE," said Reigns. "It's not only about being in the ring. It's about how you represent, and that is a 24-7, 365 job. You've got to be on all the time for 52 weeks a year. But I'm telling you now, my brother is legit."

Since Reigns vacated the Universal Championship following his leukemia revelation, Rollins and Brock Lesnar have gone back and forth in regards to being the world champion. Rollins beat Lesnar for the strap at WrestleMania, lost it and then reclaimed it at SummerSlam.

"I was so proud of him and what he did at SummerSlam against Brock Lesnar," said Reigns, who made magic—and grew close—with Rollins and AEW's Jon Moxley (formerly Dean Ambrose) during their time together in The Shield. "He obviously had one of those weeks where the Twitter machine and the Internet went nuts on him, but he bounced back and answered the call."

Reigns says Rollins was "born for professional wrestling" and isn't afraid to tell it like it is. Rollins being so blunt can lead to him rubbing some people the wrong way, but Reigns says that's just his passion for the business coming out.

"Seth loves the WWE," said Reigns. "That's why some people misread some of the things he says or the ways he delivers it, but he does mean well. He's a workhorse. Yeah, he's a little live at the mouth sometimes, but he's got a heart of gold, trust me.

"Whether he's on Raw or SmackDown, the WWE is in good hands with him as champion."