Plenty of WWE fans have made it known that the Hell in a Cell main event between WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt was not their favorite.

The referee had stopped the Universal Championship match because Seth Rollins used a sledgehammer and hit debris on top of The Fiend's head. While Bray Wyatt was being rolled over onto a stretcher, WWE fans even started chanting for AEW.

Earlier this week, Seth Rollins took to Twitter to defend the controversial ending.

Rollins corrected someone who asked if the Falls Count Anywhere match between him and Bray Wyatt was going to end in a DQ at Crown Jewel like Hell in a Cell. He wrote, "Correction: it ended in a ref stoppage. When a body isn't moving, the official has to make the right call."

A Twitter user replied to Seth Rollins' correction with a GIF of the iconic Hell in a Cell match between The Undertaker and Mankind. Rollins replied, "I imagine Mick and Taker might have liked the ref to stop the match there. Might have added a few more years to Mick's incredible career. Just a thought."

Below are his tweets:

Correction: it ended in a ref stoppage. When a body isn't moving, the official has to make the right call. https://t.co/EBFI9pNpJE — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) October 15, 2019