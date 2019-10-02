It has been a busy few days for the NWA. Currently in the process of taping their new weekly show NWA POWER, there are sure to be some surprises that the company has up its sleeve. It turns out, they are already starting off fresh.

During last night's NWA POWER TV tapings Colt Cabana defeated James Storm to win the NWA National Title. This is Cabana's second reign with the belt, as he lost the title to Storm back in June.

This was the second title to have changed hands at the TV tapings. It was previously reported that The Rock 'n' Roll Express won the NWA World Tag Team Titles from Thomas Lattimer (former Impact star Bram) and Royce Issac.

NWA POWER's debut is on October 8 at 6:05 p.m. ET on NWA's Facebook and YouTube channels. The shows will be emanating from Atlanta, Georgia.