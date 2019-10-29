After being with WWE for over five years and going through various gimmicks, Emma aka Tenille Dashwood was released in late 2017. Since then she's worked the indies, with ROH and is currently signed to Impact Wrestling.

She revisited being released by WWE when she was interview by Chris Van Vliet.

"It was actually a really big shock for me; I had no idea. At the time, I was in a feud with Asuka and we had just done the PPV and that was her debut, her PPV debut, I think it was her actual debut as well. We had an awesome match, I remember everyone loved it and then we had a match on RAW the night after and then basically by the end of the week, I had a call saying I was released," recalled Dashwood.

"From what I heard it was just that… honestly, I don't even know because I feel like there is more to it than what I was told and it was kind of a very brief conversation and not necessarily everyone agreed or whatever it was. But basically I think the boss wasn't happy with something and that was kind of it. I was very shocked because I literally was packed to go on the European tour. So a two-week tour overseas, had my bags packed, it was on a Sunday, I was on the way to the airport basically and got a call and was like 'What?'"

Dashwood made her Impact debut in August which was right around the same time she appeared at AEW's All Out in the Casino Battle Royal. She discussed how the deal with Impact came about amidst her working with other promotions.

"I was in talks for a while and kind of was keeping my options open and kind of just enjoying working for the independent scene, which I still am. So I managed to kind of do these shows and stay a free agent basically so it's the best of both worlds," said Dashwood.

"It was awesome because I think people had been waiting to see where I was going to go, what I was going to do and even better when they announced the TV."

Impact Wrestling debuts on AXS TV tonight at 8/7c.