When it comes to royalty in pro wrestling, the Blanchard's are at the very top. Today, Tessa Blanchard is up there as the best female wrestler today. There wouldn't be Tessa, however, without Tully.

A member of the Four Horsemen, Tully Blanchard has had a lot of experience within the industry. The WWE Hall of Famer was rewarded with his leadership skills by becoming an "exclusive advisor" for Shawn Spears in All Elite Wrestling. While Tessa is working for Impact Wrestling, she still gets to see the competition.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet before Bound for Glory, Tessa discussed her father being on mainstream TV again and what it meant for her.

"He texted me the other day 'I'm at TV right now' and I'm like 'What? You didn't even tell me!' It is really really neat," Blanchard said. "All bias aside, the fact that he's my dad, I'm his fan too. I'll watch old-school Brain Busters, my Dad and Arn. I genuinely feel like they are so brilliant in this business and it's such a waste if they weren't in the business in some aspect. So, for AEW to have him, he's so valuable, his mind is just.. the way that he thinks in wrestling, it's incredible, I've learned so much from him."

During her time in Impact, Tessa has wrestled literally everyone on the roster. From women to men, the former Knockouts Champion craves for other titles. Her strong character is undeniable. Her dad taught her many things in order to be successful.

"How to be a star," Tessa stated when asked what Tully taught her. "Not a lot of people carry themselves and know how to present themselves as a star. It's like something that you can't teach almost but something that you can just acquire along the way. And also, I remember my Dad when I was training with George South, I was trying to get advice from my Dad on certain things cause he'll always help me but he was like 'There's nothing that I can teach you yet' and I didn't really understand that until now and he's like 'Alright, now I can teach you. Where you are right now, now I can teach you' and I'm like 'Ok, now I get it.' So I'm picking up little things, even still, I'm still learning, still trying to get better. I'll watch matches back with my dad even and he'll fix little things that I didn't even notice."

You can watch the full interview in the video above. Tessa can be seen on Impact Wrestling, which officially starts airing on AXS every week starting next Tuesday, October 29 at 8 p.m. ET.