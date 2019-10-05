For this week's SmackDown premiere on FOX, WWE made sure to pack it with returning legends, including The Rock, Trish Stratus, Lita, Goldberg, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, and others. One obvious name missing from last night's show was The Undertaker.

Yesterday on his Instagram, Taker posted a photo with the caption, "20 years of SmackDown. Tonight WWE on FOX."

In the comments, a fan thought Undertaker should have closed out the show and got a response from The Deadman himself.

"I was told I wasn't needed," Taker replied.

His most recent WWE TV appearance was on September 10 when WWE went to Madison Square Garden. Taker did an in-ring segment with Sami Zayn, eventually chokeslamming Zayn.