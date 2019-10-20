Ariel Helwani announced tonight that Triple H will be one of his guests for tomorrow's Ariel Helwani's MMA Show.
Professional heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury was also announced as a guest for Monday's show. ESPN's live MMA podcast is available here.
Tyson Fury is currently feuding with Braun Strowman. Fury and Strowman will be having a match at Crown Jewel on October 31.
Crown Jewel will air live on the WWE Network at 1 pm ET, with the Kickoff pre-show starting at 12 pm ET.
Below is the current card for Crown Jewel:
WWE CHAMPIONSHIP
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Cain Velasquez
WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP (FALLS COUNT ANYWHERE - "CANNOT BE STOPPED FOR ANY REASON")
Seth Rollins (c) vs. Bray Wyatt
TEAM HOGAN VS. TEAM FLAIR
Roman Reigns (Hogan Captain), Rusev, Ricochet, Shorty G, and Ali vs. Randy Orton (Flair Captain), Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Shinsuke Nakamura, and TBA
TAG TEAM TURMOIL MATCH
Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. The Revival vs. The New Day vs. The Viking Raiders vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins vs. The OC vs. The B Team.
Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury
Roman Reigns vs. TBA
Mansoor vs. Cesaro
Monday's #HelwaniShow lineup:@MayceeBarber IN STUDIO@DomReyes @TripleH @Tyson_Fury @MeatballMolly @dillondanis @JoeLauzon @Nikohybridprice— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 21, 2019
And a whole lot more from the week that was and to come.
See ya then! pic.twitter.com/JqyUhKco8m