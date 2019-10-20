Ariel Helwani announced tonight that Triple H will be one of his guests for tomorrow's Ariel Helwani's MMA Show.

Professional heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury was also announced as a guest for Monday's show. ESPN's live MMA podcast is available here.

Tyson Fury is currently feuding with Braun Strowman. Fury and Strowman will be having a match at Crown Jewel on October 31.

Crown Jewel will air live on the WWE Network at 1 pm ET, with the Kickoff pre-show starting at 12 pm ET.

Below is the current card for Crown Jewel:

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Cain Velasquez

WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP (FALLS COUNT ANYWHERE - "CANNOT BE STOPPED FOR ANY REASON")

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Bray Wyatt

TEAM HOGAN VS. TEAM FLAIR

Roman Reigns (Hogan Captain), Rusev, Ricochet, Shorty G, and Ali vs. Randy Orton (Flair Captain), Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Shinsuke Nakamura, and TBA

TAG TEAM TURMOIL MATCH

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. The Revival vs. The New Day vs. The Viking Raiders vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins vs. The OC vs. The B Team.

Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury

Roman Reigns vs. TBA

Mansoor vs. Cesaro