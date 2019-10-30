As noted, the first-ever women's wrestling match in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been announced for Thursday's WWE Crown Jewel event as Natalya takes on Lacey Evans. You can read comments from the competitors by clicking here, and the official announcement from WWE by clicking here.

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon both took to Twitter this afternoon and commented on the latest history-making bout for the promotion.

Triple H wrote, "Incredible for both of these athletes, the entire @WWE women's locker room, and all those who paved the way for this moment. Congratulations @LaceyEvansWWE and @natbynature, continue to show the world what you can do!!!"

Stephanie added, "I'm so proud of @LaceyEvansWWE, @NatbyNature and all the women who have paved the way for this groundbreaking moment, the first-ever women's match in Saudi Arabia. It's time to make history again! #WomensEvolution #CrownJewel @WWE"

You can see their full tweets below:

I'm so proud of @LaceyEvansWWE, @NatbyNature and all the women who have paved the way for this groundbreaking moment, the first-ever women's match in Saudi Arabia. It's time to make history again! #WomensEvolution #CrownJewel @WWE https://t.co/Gr7EkWPUTW — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) October 30, 2019