Over the last few weeks WWE has made two splash signings in the name of lineal heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury and former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez.

These signings have given WWE more crossover appeal with other combat sports and Triple H talked about their signings on the Not Sam Roberts Podcast.

"I think it's awesome; I think it's great for WWE. I also think it's great for boxing and MMA. People forget that this is a global company, you talk about household names: Brock Lesnar, WWE Superstars are in many ways the biggest superstars athletically in sports out there because WWE kind of transcends language and nationalities. It's kind of the one true sport that is everywhere so the aspect of this that crosses all those boundaries with Cain Velasquez, even in places where MMA is not necessarily as big or boxing is sort of everywhere, it's that crossover that makes the appeal for everybody," said Triple H. "It benefits us and benefits them. To me, it's awesome to bring in this level of talent. Tyson Fury is one of the greatest boxers ever; Cain Velasquez, his career in MMA kind of represents itself well. There's nothing you can say."

Both athletes will make their pro wrestling debuts at Crown Jewel on October 31. Fury will take on Braun Strowman and Velasquez will face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship.

WWE has had great success with taking athletes from other sports such as Mark Henry and Ronda Rousey and making them into pro wrestling stars. But there is still some question if athletes from other sports can fulfill the entertainment part of sports entertainment. Triple H addressed any of those concerns with Velaszquez and Fury.

"It's a funny thing, as I spoke with Cain Velasquez about a year, year and a half ago he came down to the Performance Center and saw what we did and got in the ring. And obviously from an athlete's standpoint he was there but it was a question of him as an entertainer, what can he do? But, he has sort of reinvented himself over the last year and has shown that he can do more than just be the fighter," stated Triple H.

"Tyson Fury I think was born to be a sports entertainer who just ended up in boxing in a way because of his background. But if you look across boxing right now it is hard to find someone as entertaining, not only in promotions for fights, but actually in the fights. He is a consummate showman at all times. He is made for this and I can tell you just from the few times that I have seen him step into the ring already just doing what we do, it's like a fish in the water. He is going to be awesome."

