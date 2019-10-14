Just three weeks after defeating Otto Wallin in a boxing ring and pushing his record to 29-0-1, Tyson Fury made his WWE debut by getting into an altercation with Braun Strowman. And just days after that Fury was inked to his pro wrestling match as he will take on Strowman at Crown Jewel.

Fury is still the lineal heavyweight champion of the world but he talked about why he decided to put boxing on hold in order to step into a wrestling ring.

"I've been looking to get into WWE for a number of years but with my boxing commitments, I have not had the opportunity or time to do so with my commitments," revealed Fury on the Not Sam Roberts Podcast. "The opportunity arose recently so I took it with open arms. Not only for me, to be able to fight at such a stage, but also for my kids because they are huge WWE fans and massive Braun Strowman fans. Scoring brownie points for the kids forever."

Fury has never lost in a boxing ring but pro wrestling is a whole different ballgame. He talked about his mindset in taking on pro wrestling and why he's so confident that he will succeed.

"They say once you're great at one sport, which is boxing for me, you can do any sport. Everything that I have put my mind to is sports, I can achieve it because there's no such thing as I can't. Yes, I can, I can achieve anything that I want to and that is the attitude that I take to this fight," said Fury.

While Fury is confident he can succeed, his boxing promoter is nervous at just the thought of Fury stepping into a ring. He said he'd prefer if Fury didn't wrestle but also called him a natural in the world of pro wrestling.

