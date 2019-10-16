SCU (Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky) defeated Best Friends to advance in the AEW Tag Team Tournament on tonight's AEW Dynamite. Kazarian and Christopher Daniels were attacked during their entrance by Pentagon Jr. and Fenix. Daniels was taken out of the match via a package piledriver on the ramp.

Pentagon Jr. and Fenix also beat Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt to move forward in the tourny. As noted, Luchasaurus was pulled from the match due to a hamstring injury.

Below is a look at the upcoming tournament matches:

Semi-Finals

* Private Party vs. Lucha Bros (October 23 in Pittsburgh)

* SoCal Uncensored vs. Dark Order (October 23 in Pittsburgh)

Finals

* TBD (October 30 in Charleston)

