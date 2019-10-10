Vin Diesel shared a video of him and John Cena together on Cena's last day of filming Fast & Furious 9, according to Yahoo! Entertainment.

As noted earlier, John Cena joined the cast in June.

In the video, Vin Diesel praised John Cena, saying that fans will be blown away by Cena's performance.

"Week 16, Fast 9 and it truly is as Jordana [Brewster] says a bittersweet moment because someone who've I've had the great pleasure of working with, John Cena, is finally filming his last day," said Vin Diesel. "I have to tell you when you see him in this movie, when you see his character come to life you will be blown away. You are going to be ecstatic about what he's contributed to this saga."

"I'm so so so proud of him, I can't even put it into words."

In the video, John Cena also said that fans will have to wait and see what his role is in Fast & Furious 9.

"I know a lot of you are asking questions: What do you do in the movie? Why are you here? What can you expect? I have many of those answers — but you're going to have to wait and see," said John Cena.

Below is Vin Diesel's video:

damien demento contributed to this article.