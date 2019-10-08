After teasing fans for months, the XFL finally released its season ticket packages for all eight teams. This comes after announcing that the selection process will be taking place today, October 8. Fans will be able to choose their location for the 2020 season at 11 a.m. ET.

In a press release, the XFL announced plans for the Seattle Dragons. All five of the Dragons' home games will be at CenturyLink Field. Lower level season tickets start at $20 per game, while season tickets with club access start at $44 per game.

"We want our games to be affordable and accessible to everyone in the Seattle community," said Seattle Dragons President Ryan Gustafson. "We're excited to launch a new brand of professional football and create fun and memorable experiences with the best fans in the world."

Each fan that purchases a Dragons season ticket will receive a VIP Field Pass for one home game. Season ticket members will enjoy benefits that include season ticket price locks for the first two seasons, 25% discounts on merchandise, VIP Dragons experiences throughout the year, priority status for playoff and season ticket renewals and early access to the XFL's Football Advisory Network. The FAN is an online community that will give fans access to help optimize the Dragons' and fan experience.

All of the perks given to Dragons fans will be included for all XFL teams. Fans still have time to secure their deposits for the season.

In just a few short weeks the XFL Draft will be taking place from Stamford, CT. The relaunched XFL season is expected to start in February of 2020, the weekend after the Super Bowl.