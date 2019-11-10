Cody came up short last night at AEW Full Gear against AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, after Cody's corner man, MJF, threw in the towel while his former best friend was locked up in Jericho's liontamer.

Fairly early on in the match, Cody did a dive out to the metal ramp that was connected to the ring, missing Jericho, he landed hard on his head, opening a nasty cut above his eye that nearly stopped the match. Dr. Michael Sampson was ringside and checked on Cody right after the move, deciding the match could continue.

Today, AEW showed a photo of Cody's injury and gave a medical update: "8 stitches and a costochondral separation. He is not cleared for in ring action at this time."

Costochondral separation is also known as a rib separation, usually occurs after a direct impact to the chest. The typical time to heal up is three to four weeks.

Cody's mother, a former ER nurse, stitched up Cody after his match, which you can see in the photo below.

8 stitches and a costochondral separation. He is not cleared for in ring action at this time. pic.twitter.com/8eOoJvTOyt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 10, 2019