The WWE announce teams were shaken up this past September with SmackDown moving from the USA Network to FOX. The new RAW team consisted of Vic Joseph, Dio Maddin and WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the feeling backstage is that Jerry Lawler has been better than expected. It was noted that Lawler's experience has helped Vic Joseph get into the right rhythm.

As for Lawler, the only direction he's been given has been to avoid using dated cultural references as the company wants RAW to appeal to a younger audience.

Maddin has been off of WWE television since suffering a beating at the hands of WWE Champion Brock Lesnar on RAW earlier this month. As previously reported, Maddin is still a member of the RAW announce team and is just selling the Lesnar attack. Samoa Joe filled in for Maddin on RAW this past Monday night and received rave reviews. Meltzer noted that everyone backstage recognized how good Joe is in that role.

Joe has been out of action since September after suffering a thumb injury. On WWE Backstage last week, Joe said that the recovery was a "day-to-day" thing and that he'll be back in the ring in a few weeks.



Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.