Last night's SmackDown main event saw NXT Champion Adam Cole retain his title against Daniel Bryan. Afterwards, Triple H cut a promo in the ring with the NXT roster surrounding him, sending a warning to RAW and SmackDown that NXT is ready for Survivor Series on November 24.

As noted, WWE announced this will be the first year NXT is involved in the battle of the brands.

WWE tweeted out the Triple H video, which got a response from WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, "He'll turn his back on every single one of you too someday."

One half of the WWE RAW Tag Team Champions, Scott Dawson, then replied, "Yah. I remember when he liked us."

Alexa Bliss chimed in, "At least he liked you [laughing emoji]."

Dawson then joked, "That was back when me and dash were good and having MOTY. We've lost our touch and aren't as good as we used to be."

