The main event of this week's WWE SmackDown episode saw the WWE NXT Title on the line.
NXT Champion Adam Cole retained the title over Daniel Bryan. We noted at this link and this link that other NXT Superstars invaded SmackDown this week, including NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, Tommaso Ciampa, Matt Riddle, Keith Lee and others. As noted, NXT Superstars were flown to Buffalo, NY for SmackDown due to the flight debacle from Saudi Arabia.
The NXT crew were led by WWE Hall of Famers Triple H and Shawn Michaels, who had a hand in setting up Bryan vs. Cole for the main event.
After the main event, the NXT roster stood with Triple H in the ring as he sent a warning to RAW and SmackDown for the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view later this month. We noted before how a Survivor Series promo that aired during Crown Jewel revealed that NXT would be involved in Survivor Series this year. Triple H's big promo from the end of SmackDown indicated that Survivor Series will see NXT do battle against RAW and SmackDown.
Below is a promo for the 2019 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, which takes place on November 24 from the Allstate Arena near Chicago, and also below are shots from the SmackDown main event:
