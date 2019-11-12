Before Bobby Lashley was involved in a storyline with Lana and Rusev, he was paired with Lio Rush with Rush as his manager and mouthpiece. But after falling out of favor with some people backstage, Rush has been sent back to NXT which is where he got his WWE start.

Lashley talked about Rush returning to NXT in an interview with Sportskeeda.

"It was awesome. It was awesome. It was something that was going so good, and it was going so good that it got pulled. I've seen that," Lashley said of his pairing with Rush ending.

"Lio and I had some great chemistry. We were working really well together and I think if we had kept going, we could have done some big things, but I'm lost, I'm clueless right now. I like Lio, and I like what he's doing. He just put out an album today so I've downloaded that. I still support things he does and, I don't know, now we are coming up to the NXT rivalry, there might be something with me and Lio against each other or on the same side. I don't know but I'm open to either one."

With NXT being involved in the Raw vs. SmackDown feud ahead of Survivor Series, Lashley was asked who his dream NXT opponent would be.

"LIO [laughs]! Because, you know, there's something there. There's something there. Of course, Lio can't just wrestle me by himself because I'm now contradicting everything that I said before but he needs a plan and ultimately, he needs to execute that plan," stated Lashley.

Lashley said he doesn't want to mention anyone else by name because then the headline will be "Bobby called out…" so he's sticking with someone he knows in Rush.

"I'm going to leave it with Lio. On the same token, I think this Survivor Series is could turn out to be something really cool if they have the right teams," said Lashley. "I would like to see the teams who compete. The RAW team, it's like who are you picking for the RAW team? Are you picking the guys that you know are going to win the match for you? Or are we back to, 'Oh, this guy's cool, he might be popular, he might make the match look cool.'

"Then NXT and SmackDown, I don't know how they're going to put those matches together. I think it's, 'This looks cool, this looks cool.'"

Lashley said he wishes Raw would have the opportunity to raid SmackDown or NXT just as Raw has been invaded in the past. He also posed the possibility of their being a second Survivor Series because there's so much to put into one show.

Besides the Lana storyline, one of the most-talked about segments involving Lashley was when he and Braun Strowman crashed through an LED board. Lashley talked about Strowman as a person and that segment.

"He is loud, he is big, he is strong. Shoots guns, drinks beer. He is exactly his character, and he's strong as hell," revealed Lashley. "I actually enjoyed that segment, too, man. I enjoyed doing something with Braun because, to me, I look at him, and it's a fight. I look in his face, I call him a b***h and he looks at me, he's like, 'Do you wanna fight?' I'm like, 'Yeah, I wanna fight!'

"It's like, 'YES! Finally someone that wants me to fight them! I can hit him as hard as I want to!'

"I liked it. It was exciting. It's good working with Braun, man. Braun is just one of those guys that, no matter what he does, he brings a lot to it. Kids see him come out, they go, 'Oh, my God.' People see him come out and he's this massive person, so I enjoyed it and I think the Arm Wrestling Match kind of set some records with the YouTube channel with WWE - so it was a cool experience."