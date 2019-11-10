The Jon Moxley-Renee Young couple isn't the only one in wrestling involving someone from AEW and WWE as Britt Baker is in a relationship with NXT Champion Adam Cole.

Baker discussed managing time with Cole when they are with competing companies that broadcast on the same night when she appeared on Women's Wrestling Weekly.

"Well, so for his NXT schedule it actually works out because they are running on Wednesdays when we run on Wednesdays. It's sad, it sucks that we don't get to watch each other live. We don't get to be there for each other but as far as travelling wise it kind of works; we at least have the time at home together," stated Baker.

"He's been having a lot of last minute, crazy opportunities come up where he literally got called to Smackdown the day of Smackdown... He was on the plane at 5:30 for an 8 o'clock show... So right now it's been crazy. I've seen him very minimally the last few days but it always works and we always make it work even if he's, you know, flying here to meet me or if I'm flying there to meet him... We always always always make it work."

It's certainly helpful to be in a relationship with someone in the same profession as you are as they know first-hand what work is like. Baker was asked if she and Cole help each other out in terms of feedback in the ring.

"I don't give him quite as much wrestling feedback as he does for me at this point in my career. But he's absolutely the best, he's helped me more than anyone in my career to this day... with wrestling, with promos, with locker room advice, with things that just come up that I need advice on," said Baker. "He's been doing this for 11 years, so he's got it down. He's one of the best in the world and I say I'm one of the luckiest girls in the world because I have the best mentor possible right now. And it's one that genuinely cares and loves me and they're going to tell me the truth and they're going to tell me how it is whether I want to hear it or not... Cause he wants to look out for me."