WWE NXT Superstar Catalina Garcia made her main roster debut as Carolina on the October 28 episode of RAW. Teaming up alongside Sin Cara, the two feuded with Andrade and Zelina Vega over the next couple weeks.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio it was reported Carolina is already gone from the RAW brand. She was not with Sin Cara at the latest RAW tapings (full spoilers here) in Manchester, England.

Carolina apparently was only brought in to work with Zelina Vega. Andrade and Vega defeated Sin Cara and Carolina in a mixed tag match on last Monday's RAW.

Dave Meltzer reported with that feud over, Carolina is now no longer needed on the main roster, but will still be working in NXT.