AEW World Champion Chris Jericho retained his title against Scorpio Sky on tonight's AEW Dynamite. After the match, Jon Moxley's music hit and he came through the crowd to get a closer look at the champion. Jericho taunted Moxley with his title and jawed at him as the show came to a close.

After the show ended, Moxley rushed the ring and ended up chasing off Jericho. As of Friday's official rankings, Moxley is sitting at number two. Number one was PAC, but he lost to Kenny Omega tonight, so those rankings could change this week.

In related Jericho news, AEW has opened LittleBitOfTheBubbly.com, where fans can pre-order the official sparkling wine of Chris Jericho, $46 for two bottles. You can check out the video for it above.





Moxley was "taking too much time" while the crew changed ring aprons post show and... well... Mox shot the messenger...



