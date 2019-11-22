This past week was a big win for NXT. After eight weeks, the gold and black brand defeated AEW in total viewers. Wednesday's NXT drew 916,000 viewers on the USA Network while AEW Dynamite on TNT drew 893,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. NXT topped Dynamite by 2.6%.

AEW World Champion Chris Jericho congratulated WWE on the accomplishment, in his own way, tweeting out, "Remember guys, it's a marathon not a sprint....."

The quote was a take on when WWE congratulated AEW on their premiere, stating, "Congratulations to AEW on a successful premiere. The real winners of last night's head-to-head telecasts of NXT on USA Network and AEW on TNT are the fans, who can expect Wednesday nights to be a competitive and wild ride as this is a marathon, not a one-night sprint."

The rating was the best NXT viewership since the official two-hour USA premiere on October 2. The rating was likely up due to fans expecting top RAW and SmackDown Superstars to appear for the final Survivor Series build on NXT. As noted, top main roster stars such as Seth Rollins, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre, The Revival, and others appeared. Jericho used that as a prime reason when asked if NXT was no longer the minor leagues, stating, "But Last night wasn't a true NXT show, now was it shmoopy?"

