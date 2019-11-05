The clock is ticking and we are one step closer to Wrestle Kingdom 14. Following Power Struggle, New Japan Pro Wrestling announced during a press conference a series of matches for both events on the fourth and the fifth. The results from the two major bouts on the first night will severely affect the card on the second night.

The main event of the January 4 card will feature Kazuchika Okada defending his IWGP Heavyweight Championship against Kota Ibushi. Earlier that night, Jay White will defend his IWGP Intercontinental Championship against Tetsuya Naito. The winners of both matches will face off in a bout for both titles the next night, while the losers of both bouts will compete against one another.

Another bout added to the first night was Will Ospreay defending the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship against the now-healthy Himoru Takahashi. On the fifth, Hiroshi Tanahashi will accept the challenge by Chris Jericho. Additionally, Taiji Ishimori and El Phantasmo will defend their IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Titles against Jr. Tag League winners SHO and YOH.

Here are the full cards for Wrestle Kingdom 14 as of now:

Night One - January 4



* Kazuchika Okada (c) v. Kota Ibushi - IWGP Heavyweight Championship

* Will Ospreay (c) v. Himoru Takahashi - IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship

* Jay White (c) v. Tetsuya Naito - IWGP Intercontinental Championship

* Jushin Thunder Liger, Tatsumi Fujinami, The Great Sasuke and Tiger Mask v. Naoki Sano, Shinjiro Ootani, Tatsuhito Takaiwa and Ryusuke Taguchi

Night Two - January 5



* IWGP Heavyweight Champion v. IWGP Intercontinental Champion - Winner Take All

* Non-Champion v. Non-Champion

* Hiroshi Tanahashi v. Chris Jericho

* El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori (c) v. SHO and YOH - IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championships

