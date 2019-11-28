- The above video is from the Bella Twins' YouTube channel. In the video, the Bella Twins spend the weekend with fans and wine.

- On November 25, a few days after being attacked by Dakota Kai at NXT TakeOver: WarGames, Tegan Nox gave an update. Kai and Nox were both on Team Ripley.

Tegan Nox wrote, "I'm ok. Really banged up and I need some time to heal, both mentally & physically. Honestly, what happened hurt me more emotionally than it did physically. It's always worse when it's someone you love and class as family. I'm still not 100% sure why, but I'll get my answers!"

Tonight, Dakota Kai responded to her update with a photo of Team Ripley during an interview and "or I could just stay silent like you did."

Below is their exchange:

I'm ok. Really banged up and I need some time to heal, both mentally & physically. Honestly, what happened hurt me more emotionally than it did physically. It's always worse when it's someone you love and class as family. I'm still not 100% sure why, but I'll get my answers! — Tegan Nox ?????????????? (@TeganNoxWWE_) November 25, 2019

.. or I could just stay silent like you did. pic.twitter.com/WeTR6LdECz — captain kota (@DakotaKai_WWE) November 29, 2019

- As noted, Lance Storm's Storm Wrestling Academy is closing soon. Storm is coming back to WWE as a producer. One of his former students, WWE star Peyton Royce wrote a message about being a student at SWA.

She tweeted, "SWA is definitely a family! I have a different kind of relationship & sense of trust when I meet and get to work with anyone else who came from SWA. So thankful I had the opportunity to be a part of such a special type of family ?? congrats again Lance!"