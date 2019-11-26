If there is anyone who knows anything about being controversial, it is Eric Bischoff. The "Controversy Creates Cash" book writer has never held back when talking about any topics.

Last week, Jim Cornette resigned from the NWA following controversial comments he said during the latest episode of NWA Powerrr. While Trevor Murdoch was in the ring, Cornette stated, "Trevor Murdoch is the only person who can strap a bucket of fried chicken to his back and ride a motor scooter across Ethiopia. Trevor Murdoch can take care of himself!"

As a result, the episode was temporarily taken down so the NWA could edit the comments out.

Cornette's comments led to a backlash of fans calling him racist. Bischoff appeared on the post-show for his 83 Weeks podcast, After 83 Weeks with Christy Olson, and discussed the comments made by Cornette. He believes adapting to the times is important, something that he thinks Cornette refuses to do.

"Jim is a guy that is reluctant to adapt, and it's really unfortunate because he's a talented guy, he's an entertaining guy, and he's a very knowledgeable guy," Bischoff stated. "But if you're not willing to grow and evolve and to understand the implications of some of the things that you do and say and how it affects other people adversely, then you're going to get put out to pasture. I hope that doesn't happen with Jim. But apparently that's kind of what it appears to be."

Bischoff noted that it would be difficult now for any promotion to hire Cornette based on his comments.

"I don't know where he goes from here…Who's going to hire him?" Bischoff asked. "At this point, probably nobody."

You can watch Bischoff's comments in the video above.