AEW announced earlier this week that they were bringing back the "Bash at the Beach" theme that had been used for WCW pay-per-views from 1994 through 2000. AEW will use the theme for the Dynamite episode scheduled for January 15, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

Former WCW President Former Eric Bischoff appeared on the post-show for his 83 Weeks podcast, After 83 Weeks with Christy Olson, and discussed why he thinks the move is a bad idea. Bischoff stated that he feels that AEW should work on becoming their own brand rather than aligning themselves with WCW's success.

"I have mixed emotions about (AEW bringing back Bash at the Beach)," Bischoff said. "I kind of understand it, but I also think it's a bad choice. AEW…needs to find their own vision. They need to become their own brand. They need to become their own entity. They need to find the way that they're really going to become the alternative.

"The more often they go back and kind of try to recreate the success of WCW, and align themselves with WCW's success, I think they're missing the mark."

WWE had acquired the "Bash at the Beach" trademark in 2001 when the company purchased WCW. WWE didn't renew the rights, and AEW President Tony Khan told Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast this week that Cody picked it up after going on a "trademark binge."

"Cody went on a trademark binge one night and he texted me, 'Conrad and I were up all night trademarking stuff.' One of the things that came out of it was Bash at the Beach. So, when he said that we thought of a way to use it… and the unique idea was to go to Miami in January," said Khan. "We'll be doing a two-part Bash of the Beach on Dynamite… that special will also include the matches from Chris Jericho's cruise that week."

You can watch Bischoff's comments in the video above.