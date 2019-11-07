Under the new TV deal with AXS, Impact Wrestling is looking for ways to entice viewers into tuning into their show. They are building up a contender for new Impact World Champion Sami Callihan, utilizing a number of talented stars.

The company announced that in two weeks, there will be a five-way elimination contender's bout to determine who will face Callihan. The participants in the bout include Michael Elgin, Rich Swann, Moose, Tessa Blanchard and Daga. It is unknown if the winner will get Callihan right away or if the title match will be saved for their next PPV in January, Hard to Kill.

It should be noted that Callihan recently spoke on the Wrestling Inc. WINCLY podcast regarding his contract situation with Impact. Callihan revealed that he re-signed with the company until December of next year.

"I'm signed with Impact Wrestling until next December [2020] but that's not on my mind right now," Callihan stated. "My mind is being one of the full forces behind saving Impact Wrestling and I think they've done that."